Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 500,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7,199.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,586,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

