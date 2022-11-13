Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 38,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $22,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total value of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $412.99 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.53.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

