Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 508,357 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Natera were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Natera by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NTRA opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

