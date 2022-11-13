Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $16,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after acquiring an additional 388,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,272,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,108,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $8,170,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,265,000 after buying an additional 132,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $40.12 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

