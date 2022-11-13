Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,198 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $144.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.