Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.59 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,218 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

