Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 594.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $18,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Incyte by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

