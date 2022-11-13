Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $17,405,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $734.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $715.16 and a 200 day moving average of $650.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,297,296.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $14,373,699 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

