Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5,133.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,253 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.16% of Ally Financial worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after buying an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 287,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after buying an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Compass Point cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ally Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

