Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWS opened at $109.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

