Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 18,798 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,762 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,798 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $341.15 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

