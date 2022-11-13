Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 23,968 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moderna were worth $24,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Moderna by 14.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 37.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 655.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $171.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.48.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $330,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,213.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 575,436 shares of company stock valued at $78,595,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

