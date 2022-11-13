Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 52,937 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.