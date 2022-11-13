Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $14.07 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 622,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.36% of Carvana as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 157.2% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $304.33.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

