Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 24.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 65,004 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

