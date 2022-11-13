Barrington Research Comments on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Barrington Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koppers Stock Performance

Koppers Announces Dividend

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Koppers by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koppers by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 17.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Koppers by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also

