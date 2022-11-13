Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.85-$12.10 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 386,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 153,222 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after acquiring an additional 198,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.75.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

