BHP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,108 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,268 call options.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 2,050 ($23.60) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,100 ($24.18) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.33) to GBX 2,250 ($25.91) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.60) to GBX 2,330 ($26.83) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

