BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, November 25th (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, November 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.