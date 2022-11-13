BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) & Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Head-To-Head Review

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -93.90% -33.06% -18.96% Comtech Telecommunications -6.80% -0.04% -0.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Comtech Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.12 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications $486.24 million 0.67 -$33.05 million ($1.64) -7.22

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlackSky Technology and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Risk and Volatility

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point; and small aperture terminals. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power radio frequency microwave amplifiers and related switching control technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

