Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 28.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Trading Up 5.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Argus decreased their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Blackstone stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.05.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

