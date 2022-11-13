Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) versus InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Head to Head Analysis

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 18.01% 2.60% 1.75% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.99% 9.33% 1.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InvenTrust Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $29.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 134.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $211.98 million 8.13 -$5.36 million $0.61 41.90 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 8.46 $419.19 million $2.47 10.32

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

