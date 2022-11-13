Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-$2.71 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.33 billion-$29.33 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bridgestone from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

Bridgestone Stock Performance

Bridgestone stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. Bridgestone has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

