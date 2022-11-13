British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.19 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
