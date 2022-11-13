British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.19 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About British American Tobacco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.