Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRX opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

