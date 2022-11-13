Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Price Target at $21.68

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.5 %

América Móvil Company Profile

NYSE AMX opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

