Brokerages Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Price Target at $21.68

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.68.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 11.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
