Brokerages Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCH. Scotiabank downgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

