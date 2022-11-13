Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target at 32.14

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 26.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 12.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of 16.73. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 10.89 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

