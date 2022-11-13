Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price at $99.75

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,968,000 after buying an additional 1,477,985 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 26.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,944,000 after acquiring an additional 292,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 878.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,372,000 after purchasing an additional 779,472 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QDEL stock opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.62.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

