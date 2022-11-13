Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) PT at $24.50

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.
RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Radian Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Radian Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.
About Radian Group
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radian Group (RDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.