Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) PT at $24.50

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of RDN opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

