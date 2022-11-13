Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Price Target at $11.92

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.92.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.02.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
