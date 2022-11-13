Brokers Offer Predictions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 5.7 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after buying an additional 783,632 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,944,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,582,000 after buying an additional 374,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.