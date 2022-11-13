Brokers Set Expectations for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Albireo Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($8.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.58). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($8.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.51%. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALBO. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

ALBO opened at $21.31 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,939,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,552. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,351,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 339,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 394,595 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 623,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

