Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

