Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after buying an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

