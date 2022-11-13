Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.12 Per Share

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $18.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.68. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $16.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $65.88 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

