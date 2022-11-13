Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.12 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $18.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.68. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $16.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $65.88 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.