Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.45). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.35) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXSM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $69,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Further Reading

