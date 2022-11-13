Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

