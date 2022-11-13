Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $225.42

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.42 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 252.40 ($2.91). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 249.20 ($2.87), with a volume of 564,046 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.59) to GBX 250 ($2.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £785.16 million and a P/E ratio of 165.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.61.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

