Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.46). The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $595.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

