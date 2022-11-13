CEA Industries (CEAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 34.67%.

Get CEA Industries alerts:

CEA Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. CEA Industries has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEA Industries

CEA Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CEA Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CEA Industries Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEAD Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of CEA Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.