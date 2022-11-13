CEA Industries (CEAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th.
CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 34.67%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. CEA Industries has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $13.50.
CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.
