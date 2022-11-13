Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
Cedar Fair Price Performance
FUN stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.