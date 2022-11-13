Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

FUN stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

About Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 5.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

