Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,237,000 after buying an additional 904,854 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,136,000 after buying an additional 1,990,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,672,000 after buying an additional 6,540,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

