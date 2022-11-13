Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%.

CGAU has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

CGAU opened at $5.30 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

