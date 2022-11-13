Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $100,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Century Communities by 125.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 33.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Century Communities by 23.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCS shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

