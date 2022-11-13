Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR opened at $394.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $703.65.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

