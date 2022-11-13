Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

