Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,573,000 after acquiring an additional 641,379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.1 %

CHH stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,222.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,298. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.