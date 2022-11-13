Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CINF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -305.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -766.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

