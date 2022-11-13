CIRCOR International (CIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect CIRCOR International to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $185.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CIRCOR International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CIR opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $441.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CIRCOR International

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIR. StockNews.com cut CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup increased their price target on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $147,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Further Reading

